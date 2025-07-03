Detained Sputnik Azerbaijan employees released in Baku

3 Jul. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Five Sputnik Azerbaijan employees were released today on bail.

According to Sputnik Near Abroad, all released employees have Azerbaijani citizenship. Two indivoduals remain in custody - executive director of the Sputnik Azerbaijan branch Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov, both of whom are citizens of the Russian Federation. They have been arrested by the court for four months.

Let us remind you that after the arrest of journalists on July 1, a criminal case was opened in Azerbaijan under charges including fraud, illegal entrepreneurship and legalization of property acquired by criminal means.