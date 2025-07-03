US Special Envoy intends to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister

3 Jul. 22:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff intends to hold talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Axios reports, citing sources.

It is noted that the meeting of representatives of Washington and Tehran may take place next week in Oslo. The goal of the talks is to resume negotiations on the nuclear deal.

Sources report that the exact date of the meeting between Witkoff and Araghchi has not yet been determined. According to the sources, the parties were in contact during the conflict between Iran and Israel.

It should be added that the possible talks will be the first after the US attack on Iran.