Shusha to be ECO Tourism Capital in 2026

4 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The city of Shusha will become the tourism capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2026.

Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude to the ECO countries for choosing Shusha as the ECO tourism capital in 2026.

The Turkish President congratulated Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the election of Shusha as the organization's tourism center for the coming year.

Let us remind you that last year Shusha was declared the cultural capital of the Turkic and Islamic worlds.

It should be noted that Shusha is considered one of the most important cultural centers of Azerbaijan, the city is often reffered to as the "Conservatory of Azerbaijan". The city fortress was erected by the founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panah Ali Khan, in the middle of the 18th century.