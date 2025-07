4 Jul. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A team of IAEA inspectors left Iran after their stay in Tehran, according to the organization's press service.

The IAEA staff have returned to the Agency’s headquarters in Vienna. They were in Tehran during the conflict between Iran and Israel.

The press service noted that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi emphasized the importance of discussing with Tehran the conditions for resuming activities in the country.