İmamoğlu faces prison term for fake diploma

4 Jul. 19:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu faces a prison term in a case involving a fake diploma, according to Turkish media.

According to NTV, as part of the investigation conducted by the Istanbul Prosecutor General's Office, the mayor's diploma was recognized as "falsified".

The Prosecutor's Office insists that İmamoğlu should receive a prison sentence of up to 8 years and 9 months.

Let us remind you that İmamoğlu was detained on March 19. Following his detention, mass protests in his support broke out across the country. A few days later, he was arrested and then removed from his position as head of the Istanbul Municipality.