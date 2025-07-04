Azerbaijani Parliament ratifies memoranda with Saudi Arabia

4 Jul. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

At todays' extraordinary session, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) considered and ratified two memoranda of understanding between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia.

The first memorandum establishes cooperation between the Food Safety Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia in the field of plant protection and quarantine, Trend reports.

The second document provides for the mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates issued under the 1978 International Convention on Standards of Training and Watchkeeping of Seafarers.

Following the discussion, Azerbaijani Parliament members voted to ratify both agreements.