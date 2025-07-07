Georgia increases cooperation with Chinese banks

7 Jul. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The National Bank of Georgia is actively cooperating with Chinese banks in order to increase interest in the Georgian market, Natia Turnava, the Governor of the National Bank, said.

She noted that the head of China's largest state payment system, CIPS, will visit Georgia in the near future.

Turnava emphasized that Tbilisi and Beijing have made progress in different areas, but there are some sectors where Georgia would like China to help accelerate cooperation.

It should be added that the Georgian National Bank and the People's Bank of China signed a memorandum of bilateral cooperation in March of this year.