Kazakhstan intends to discuss raising tariffs with USA

8 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Kazakh government has sent proposals and initiatives to the US administration to improve the terms of mutual trade in connection with the increase in tariffs.

According to the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Trade, the US measures will not affect about 95% of Kazakhstan's exports to the US, including raw materials.

The ministry also stated that the USA is currently considering Astana's proposals and will announce the date of the negotiations with the US.

Kazakhstan is preparing for negotiations with Washington in order to protect national interests and develop trade and economic partnership, the ministry added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of customs duties of 25% on imports from Kazakhstan from August 1.

The US President warned that Washington would increase its tariff rate further in the event of retaliatory actions from Astana, affecting Kazakhstan.