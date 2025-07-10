Lavrov plans to meet Rubio on sidelines of Malaysia summit

10 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Malaysia, where he will take part in events organized by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The Russian government jet landed at Kuala Lumpur airport this morning.

The Malaysian capital will host three types of foreign ministers’ meetings: the Russia-ASEAN Summit, the East Asia Summit (EAS), and the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). Lavrov will remain in Malaysia until July 11.

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of ASEAN events is also being arranged, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, it was reported that Rubio expects to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events at 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT).