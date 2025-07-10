РУС ENG

Kremlin welcomes Aliyev-Pashinyan direct talks in UAE

Russia welcomes the direct dialogue between Baku and Yerevan held today in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"We, of course, welcome the fact of such a direct dialogue," Dmitry Peskov said.

He recalled that Moscow has repeatedly said at various levels that Russia would welcome swift progress toward signing a peace agreement.

"The signing of the peace agreement will become a very important factor bringing predictability, stability, and peace to the region," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian President’s press secretary stressed that Russia fully support this process.

