Kremlin welcomes Aliyev-Pashinyan direct talks in UAE

10 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia welcomes the direct dialogue between Baku and Yerevan held today in Abu Dhabi, the UAE, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

"We, of course, welcome the fact of such a direct dialogue," Dmitry Peskov said.

He recalled that Moscow has repeatedly said at various levels that Russia would welcome swift progress toward signing a peace agreement.

"The signing of the peace agreement will become a very important factor bringing predictability, stability, and peace to the region," Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian President’s press secretary stressed that Russia fully support this process.