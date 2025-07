10 Jul. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Houthis delivered a missile strike on Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, the Yemeni rebel group’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Yemeni missile forces conducted a quality military operation as they attacked Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv, using a Zolfaghar ballistic missile. The goal of the operation was attained," Saree said.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted.