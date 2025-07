11 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has allowed for the resumption of strikes on Iranian territory if necessary.

Israel Katz noted that Tel Aviv's "long arm" will reach the leadership of the Islamic Republic in Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan in the event of any threats to Israel.

According to Katz, if Israel resumes attacks on Iranian territory, the strikes will be even more powerful than before.