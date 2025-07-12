Meeting of Marco Rubio and Wang Yi held in constructive atmosphere

12 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The meeting that top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi and his U.S. counterpart Marco Rubio held on the sidelines of ASEAN events in Kuala Lumpur took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"Both parties agreed that the meeting was held in a positive, pragmatic and constructive atmosphere," the statement reads.

The sides also agreed to strengthen diplomatic ties and dialogue in all areas and at all levels, making full use of the foreign policy agencies’ role in facilitating bilateral relations, as well as in studying and expanding the areas of cooperation while maintaining control over the areas of disagreements.

The Chinese foreign minister expressed hope that Washington will see Beijing from an objective, rational and pragmatic perspective, pursuing the principles of equality and mutual respect in its relations with China.