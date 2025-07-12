AZAL flights to Nakhchivan performed via Armenian skies

12 Jul. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Some of the Azerbaijani Baku-Nakhchivan flights have been transferred to a new, more logical flight route via Armenian airspace: now they cover 100 km less of the Armenian skies than before. Armenian aviation officials assured that AZAL planes are guaranteed safety on the new route.

Armenian media drew attention to the change in the flight path of AZAL planes from the western regions of Azerbaijan to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic via Armenian airspace.

Previously, planes from Baku flew to the northern part of the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border, made a detour through the Gegharkunik Province, flying over Lake Goycha, thus passing 130 km in the Armenian skies before arriving in the NAR. Now flights are performed along a much shorter route: from the Lachin District to Nakhchivan through the narrowest point of the Syunik Province of Armenia, where the distance between the two Azerbaijani territories is about 20 km.