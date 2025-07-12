Iran announces reform of relations with IAEA

12 Jul. 17:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has decided not to completely sever contacts with the IAEA, the head of Iranian diplomacy Abbas Araghchi said, explaining that inspections can be resumed if each visit of the agency’s inspectors to Iran’s nuclear facilities is agreed upon with the republic’s Supreme National Security Council.

During a reception for the diplomatic corps in Tehran, the head of Iran’s Foreign Ministry Abbas Araghchi spoke about the Iranian authorities’ plans to reform cooperation with the IAEA.

The minister stressed that, despite the law adopted on July 2 to suspend Iran’s contacts with the IAEA, the republic has not severed ties with the agency and continues to work with it in a minimal mode.