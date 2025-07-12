Power outage affects Kuban amid heat wave

12 Jul. 18:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Local power outages occurred today in Krasnodar, Armavir and Krymsk. The authorities assure that, in general, the Kuban power system can handle the load.

Unusual heat led to accidents at electrical substations in various settlements of Krasnodar Krai, including the regional capital. According to the Kuban operational headquarters, about 30 streets in Krasnodar, a number of microdistricts of Armavir, several streets in Krymsk and the village of Afipsky in the Seversky district were affected by power outages.

In Krasnodar, the area of the railway station, the west and north of the city are left without electricity. It is specified that accidents occurred not only at 5 city electrical substations and at over 100 transformer stations.