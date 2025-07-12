Azerbaijan dismisses fake news about Belarusian plane shot down in Russia

12 Jul. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Unknown attackers created fake videos using deepfake technology, in which representatives of Baku allegedly report on a Belarusian airliner shot down in Russia. Azerbaijan declared these videos fake and called on citizens to trust only official government agencies and professional media.

The MEDIA agency, an Azerbaijani structure for the development of the media environment, denied a number of fake videos in which representatives of the Azerbaijani leadership allegedly report on the crash of a plane from Belarus, shot down in the skies over Russia.

Representatives of the agency explained that the videos, in which one can recognize the head of the Ministry of Defense Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, were created by unknown attackers using neural networks and deepfake technology, which allows creating fake videos with the faces of real people.