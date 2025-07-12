Landscape fire spreads in Crimea

12 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, forest litter and dead wood caught fire in Crimea, near the village of Prudovoe (Simferopol district). Initially, the fire spread to 21 hectares, by evening it has grown to 40 hectares.

Authorities are increasing the number of firefighters near Prudovoe. At the moment, 400 people are extinguishing the fire. Helicopters are involved: already 120 tons on water were dropped at the burning area.

The Sevastopol Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Russian National Guard, which provided their helicopters, joined the extinguishing.