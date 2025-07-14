EU spends more on Russian gas purchases than on help to Ukraine

14 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The European Union spent more money on the purchase of Russian gas than on assistance to Ukraine in 2024, Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen told La Repubblica in an interview.

He confirmed the European Commission's goal to abandon Russian gas completely by 2027.

The Energy Commissioner also noted the need to develop alternative renewable and nuclear energy "not to fall into a new dependence."

"Now Norway is our first gas supplier, followed by the United States," Jorgensen said.

Earlier, Reuters report that the EU governments want Brussels to keep secret how they plan to phase out using Russian oil and gas by the end of 2027.