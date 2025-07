14 Jul. 17:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan's Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has registered an earthquake in the territory of the republic.

According to the official reports, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded at 15:55 local time (13:55 Moscow time).

It is noted that the epicenter of activity was located 532 km southwest of Tashkent in the Bukhara region.

It should be added that there is no information about damage or casualties.