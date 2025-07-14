Pashinyan arrives in Paris amid European tour

14 Jul. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has landed in Paris during his European tour. Pashinyan arrived in France's capital after visiting Brussels, where he met with the head of the European Council and the President of the European Commission, according to the Cabinet of Ministers of Armenia reports.

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan welcomed the Prime Minister at the airport. Today, Armenia's leadership gathered in Paris for Bastille Day celebrations, Sputnik Armenia reports.

Pashinyan is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace during the visit.

The Paris stop follows Pashinyan's visit in Brussels, which included trilateral talks between Nikol Pashinyan, President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, after which the Armenian Prime Minister held talks with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever.