EU expresses hope Baku-Yerevan peace deal to be signed as soon as possible

15 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed hope the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan to be signed as soon as possible.

She called the draft peace treaty “a seismic moment” in the region’s history, which brings decades of hostility to a close.

"I hope the treaty can be signed as soon as possible,” Ursula von der Leyen said.

Yesterday, Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.