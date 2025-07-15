Georgia may lose visa-free travel to EU

15 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia may soon lose its visa-free travel to the European Union, as today EU diplomats will discuss plans to scrap a visa-free travel regime with Georgia, Politico reported citing sources.

According to the report, the suspension is one of several possible measures on the table, though the EU has for months stopped short of any action against Georgia's ruling party, amid opposition from a small group of EU countries.

The discussion is linked to the ruling party’s "crackdown on peaceful protests".

Protests erupted in Georgia after the government decided not to put the issue of opening negotiations with the EU on the agenda until the end of 2028.