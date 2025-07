15 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, said that Russia is currently coping with the sanctions pressure. The minister also expressed confidence that the country would cope with new restrictions.

Sergey Lavrov noted that Russia faces an unprecedented number of imposed sanctions.

The country's Foreign Minister also emphasized that this conclusion is based, among other things, on the assessment and analysis of many independent Western economists and politicians.