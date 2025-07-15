Iranian FM meets with Xi Jinping

15 Jul. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

It should be noted that Iran's Foreign Minister took part in the 25th meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council.

Abbas Araghchi also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, with whom he discussed the Iranian nuclear issue.

Let us remind you that the summit of foreign ministers is a key stage in the preparation for the SCO summit, which will be held in Tianjin from August 30 to September 1.