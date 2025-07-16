Number of Türkiye’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites reaches 22

16 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ancient city of Sardis and Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe in Türkiye’s Manisa province have been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, the Turkish culture and tourism ministry said.

"Sardis and the Lydian Tumuli of Bin Tepe, located to the east of Manisa, was inscribed today (12 July) on the UNESCO World Heritage List during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris," the ministry said.

The number of sites from Türkiye on the UNESCO World Heritage List has reached 22 with this inscription.