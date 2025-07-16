Israel strikes Damascus

16 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli army attacked the territory of the General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces in Damascus. There are also reports of a strike on the presidential palace.

Israel is expanding the geography of its military activity amid events around the Druze in Syria. The IDF reports strikes on the entrance gate of the Syrian General Staff in Damascus.

"Recently, the Israel Defense Forces attacked the entrance gate of the General Staff of the Syrian regime in the Damascus area,”

– IDF reported

In addition, there are reports of Israeli strikes on the presidential palace in the capital of Syria. Information on victims and injured is being clarified.