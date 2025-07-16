Turkish President receives UAE President in Ankara

16 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The honored guest was met at the main entrance to the Presidential Complex by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after which the heads of the two countries and ministers of the Turkish government took part in a welcoming ceremony with the national anthems and artillery shots.

Erdoğan and Al Nahyan then held a bilateral meeting, after which they headed to the first meeting of the High-Level Strategic Council established between Türkiye and the UAE.