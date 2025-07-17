Baku offers its condolences to Iraq over Al-Kut accident

17 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered its condolences to Iraq over the tragic accident in the city of Al-Kut.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire at the shopping mall in Kut, Iraq. We express heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and the Government and people of friendly Iraq. We wish patience and strength for all those grieving and a swift recovery for the injured," the ministry said.

A massive fire broke out at a hypermarket in Al-Kut, Iraq, leaving at least 50 people dead. In response to the tragedy, local authorities have declared a three-day mourning period.