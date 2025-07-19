Treaty on Russia-Iran partnership enters into force - envoy

19 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Russia and Iran has entered into force, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

"It is already binding," Jalali said when asked about the date of entry into force of the agreement, as well as whether Iran had notified Russia of the completion of internal procedures.

He recalled that the treaty was ratified by both chambers of the Russian parliament, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed it. At the same time, the document was ratified by the Iranian parliament, approved by the Guardian Council, and the president issued it as a law.

"Therefore, in both countries it currently has the form of a law and, naturally, has entered into force," Jalali said.

The envoy also reaffirmed continued Iran-Russia cooperation on other key infrastructure projects, including the Rasht-Astara railway.