Russian-Iranian military exercises to be held in Caspian Sea

20 Jul. 15:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian media reports indicate joint Russian-Iranian military exercises will begin in the Caspian Sea early next week.

The exercises will begin on Monday, July 21, involving both countries' maritime forces.

"The drills will be held with the participation of the Army Navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Russian Navy and observers from the Caspian region countries",

Tasnim News Agency reported.

The exercises will last three days. Their aim is to strengthen the level of maritime security and improve bilateral interaction.