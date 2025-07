21 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said that a trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and China regarding Tehran’s nuclear program will be held tomorrow.

According to the spokesman, the meeting will take place at the level of general managers on July 22 in Tehran.

Baghaei noted that the meeting is scheduled to be held at the level of general managers, in which the nuclear issue will also be raised.