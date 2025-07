21 Jul. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian airline UTair has received permission to operate a regular international service on the Chelyabinsk-Baku route.

The permission to operate flights was issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya). It is noted that the order is posted on the official portal of the transport agency.

It should be added that the company has the right to operate three weekly flights from Chelyabinsk to Baku. UTair received the same conditions for flights from Omsk, Perm and Nizhnekamsk