Irakli Kobakhidze receives Armenian Minister of Internal Affairs

21 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan, who is on a working visit to Tbilisi, met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia Gela Geladze, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reported.

According to NEWS.am, the participants of the meeting discussed the development of good-neighborly relations between Armenia and Georgia and the law enforcement cooperation.

During the talks, special attention was paid to the importance of stable peace in the South Caucasus, with Prime Minister Kobakhidze welcoming the completion of negotiations on a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and expressing hope for its signing in the near future.

Irakli Kobakhidze reaffirmed Georgia's commitment to providing all possible assistance to ensure peace and stability in the South Caucasus region