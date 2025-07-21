Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss cooperation in military sphere

21 Jul. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between the Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers, Andrey Belousov and Aziz Nasirzadeh, was held in Moscow, as confirmed by Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali on July.

According to Jalali, the central topic of the meeting was the bilateral cooperation in the military sphere.

"The purpose of the meeting was to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the defense and military spheres",

Kazem Jalali said.

He also added that Iran's Defense Minister also attended the meeting between the Adviser to the Supreme Leader of the IRI, Ali Larijani, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in the Kremlin the day before.