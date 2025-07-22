Bessent urges Europe to join possible sanctions against Russia

22 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States will urge its European allies to follow the example of Washington if it sets 100% tariffs on Russian oil buyers, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent said.

According to him, any country who buys sanctioned Russian oil is going to be a subject to up to a 100% secondary tariffs.

"I would urge the European allies who have talked a big game to follow us if we implement secondary tariffs," Scott Bessent said.

On July 14, U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would introduce import duties of about 100% against Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not come to terms on the settlement in Ukraine.