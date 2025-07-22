Media: Mediators push Hamas and Israel to finalize deal

22 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Qatar, Egypt, and the United States - serving as mediators in the Doha talks - are pressuring both Israel and Hamas to quickly reach a Gaza conflict resolution agreement, according to Al Arabiya's report.

"Mediators are pressuring [the parties to the conflict] to conclude an agreement on Gaza in the coming days",

Al Arabiya said.

Sources indicate no agreement has been reached yet. Hamas continues to reject Israeli proposals for IDF troop repositioning while demanding UN-supervised humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza.

The Times of Israel previously reported stalled negotiations due to Hamas representatives' inability to contact Palestinian movement leaders.