Foreign messenger apps not to be banned in Russia

23 Jul. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is not currently considering blocking foreign messenger apps in the country, provided they comply with Russian law, Deputy Presidential Administration Chief Maxim Oreshkin said at the Territory of Meanings forum.

"The legislation imposes certain requirements regarding registration and the prevention of fraud and other crimes involving telecommunications services and platforms," Oreshkin said.

According to him, if these services - whether Russian or foreign - comply with those requirements, "nothing will happen to them".

"It’s clear that the authorities have no desire to ban everything indiscriminately, as that would lead to negative consequences," Oreshkin said.

The minister pointed out that Russia has taken it upon itself to create a domestic messenger that citizens can enjoy. He urged to help developers build the Max messenger in a way that is convenient than other services.

He noted that the new Max platform could offer closer integration with the banking system, something international messengers cannot provide due to security concerns and the risk of users' funds being stolen.