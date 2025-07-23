Belarusian producers highly appreciate Dagestani separators

23 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Belarusian dairy producers are ready to purchase 10 more milk separators from Russia by the end of 2025. As their testing at enterprises has shown, Dagestan equipment copes with the tasks perfectly.

Belarusian dairy producers tested two milk separators previously purchased from a Dagestan enterprise and asked to supply the country with another 10 items worth 90 mln rubles, the press service of the government of the republic reports with a reference to the chairman of the government of the republic, Abdulmuslim Abdulmuslimov.

At a meeting with the Belarusian delegation led by the chairman of the Bellegprom Concern, Tatyana Lugina, it was noted that the equipment fully meets the requests of Belarusian producers.