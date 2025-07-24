Tehran to receive IAEA delegation

24 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has agreed to receive a technical delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the next two to three weeks, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

"We have agreed to receive an IAEA delegation, a technical delegation; it will pay a visit to Iran very soon - within two to three weeks - to discuss this modality," Kazem Gharibabadi said.

The official also warned that European threats to reimpose sanctions could lead Iran to withdraw from an international pact that limits the spread of nuclear weapons.