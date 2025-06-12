Türkiye extradites fraudster who stole 600 million rubles from equity holders to Russia

A Russian citizen who is on the international wanted list for organizing fraudulent schemes in the field of equity construction has been deported from Türkiye. The estimated damages total approximately 600 million rubles.

"Today, at the Istanbul airport, Turkish authorities handed over to the employees of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs a Russian citizen who was on the international wanted list",

the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk said.

According to law enforcement, about ten years ago the suspect assembled a criminal group that defrauded homebuyers during residential complex constructions in Moscow, Volgograd, and other regions. The scheme diverted buyers' payments to the criminals, leaving victims without their homes.