New Stratus coronavirus strain spreads in Moscow

The Moscow Department of Health confirmed the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in the city.

"We have been observing the Stratus strain of coronavirus - XFG - in our virus surveillance since May. It currently represents 22% of all viral disease cases",

the message reads.

The Moscow Department of Health also noted that there is a consistent downward trend in overall incidence of acute respiratory viral infections, with hospitalizations showing a similar decline.

According to the department, the situation remains under close monitoring and control.