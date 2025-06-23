Vestnik Kavkaza

New Stratus coronavirus strain spreads in Moscow

New Stratus coronavirus strain spreads in Moscow
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Moscow Department of Health confirmed the spread of a new strain of coronavirus in the city.

"We have been observing the Stratus strain of coronavirus - XFG - in our virus surveillance since May. It currently represents 22% of all viral disease cases",

the message reads.

The Moscow Department of Health also noted that there is a consistent downward trend in overall incidence of acute respiratory viral infections, with hospitalizations showing a similar decline.

According to the department, the situation remains under close monitoring and control.

370 views

Gallery

All galleries

Also on the topic

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.