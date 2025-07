Starting August 1, Azimuth Airline will operate direct flights between the Georgian and Russian resort cities twice weekly - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Flights to Batumi will depart Sochi at 17:30 on Tuesdays and at 18:30 on Fridays, with a flight duration of approximately two hours.

Earlier, Azimuth announced the launch of additional flights to Sochi from Nalchik in August. Flights will be operated on Tuesdays and Saturdays.