Tel Aviv and Damascus agree on de-escalation in southern Syria

Representatives from Israel and Syria held their first ministerial-level talks in 25 years, with Washington mediating through Donald Trump's special representative Tom Barrack, Axios reports.

Israel's Minister of Strategic Planning Ron Dermer represented Tel Aviv, while Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani represented Damascus. Discussions focused on the southern Syria situation and tension-reduction measures.

According to information from a number of Israeli and Syrian sources, the parties agreed to withdraw Bedouin and government forces from As-Suwayda. The situation will be controlled by Druze militia forces.

In addition to this, a committee will be established to register violations of the agreements. The information will be transferred to the USA.

Entry to As-Suwayda will also be closed to all organizations associated with Damascus, while only UN humanitarian missions will be able to go there.

Let us remind you that the escalation of tensions in the province of As-Suwayda occurred on July 13. Local Druze formations clashed with Bedouin groups supported by Damascus forces. Israel, which supports the Druze, launched strikes on Syrian territory