Russia and Georgia increase trade turnover in first six months of 2025

In the first 6 months of this year, Russia and Georgia increased their trade turnover, the Georgian National Statistics Service (Sakstat) reports.

It is noted that the trade turnover between the two countries rose by approximately 7% compared to the same period last year.

Total bilateral trade between Russia and Georgia reached $1.3 billion during the reporting period.

According to Sakstat, Russia maintained its position among Georgia's top three trade partners, representing 10.7% of Georgia's total foreign trade in 2025.

Since the beginning of the year, Georgia has exported more than 44,000 tons of mineral and fresh water, over 31,000 tons of carbonated drinks, 26,500 tons of wine, 16,700 tons of alcoholic beverages.

Russia continues to hold a leading position in grain exports to Georgia. According to Sakstat, up to 118,000 tons of wheat and meslin were delivered from January to June.