China to welcome thaw in Russia-U.S. ties

Beijing will support strengthening ties between Russia and the United States, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said, commenting on the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump in Beijing in late August or early September.

"China will welcome the improvement in Russia-U.S. relations and the two countries’ contribution to ensuring international peace and stability," the statement reads.

The spokesman noted that both Russia and the U.S. are permanent members of the UN Security Council and have an influence on the international situation.