France to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza by air
According to France Presse sources in the diplomatic department, French transport planes will deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza in the near future.

"The greatest precautions to ensure the safety of the population during these operations",

the media report reads.

Diplomatic officials clarified that while conducting airdrops, France continues pushing for ground-based humanitarian corridors as the more sustainable solution.

Let us recall that Germany and Jordan also plan to drop cargo from planes for residents of Gaza.

