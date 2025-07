Turkey will start providing Syria with Azerbaijani natural gas from August 2, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said.

“This Saturday, we will begin exporting Azerbaijani gas to Aleppo via Kilis,” Alparslan Bayraktar said.

The gas that will come from Azerbaijan will be exported to Aleppo via Kilis. With the 6 million cubic metres of gas, they will be able to realise 1,200 megawatts of electricity production.

The pipeline linking Kilis to Aleppo was completed in May.