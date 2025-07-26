IAEA Director Grossi to visit Russia this autumn

Rosatom announced that Rafael Grossi's visit to Moscow will take place in September. Last time the IAEA Director visited Russia in June.

Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev announced the upcoming visit of the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi to Russia.

The head of the state corporation noted that Grossi will come to Moscow in late September for the World Atomic Week, which will be dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Russian nuclear industry.

The Agency's Director General visited Russia in June. Grossi visited Kaliningrad to participate in the next round of consultations between the Russian Federation and the IAEA.