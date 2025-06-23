Moscow, Ankara discuss Middle East

Sergey Vershinin held talks with the Deputy Head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry. The parties discussed the situation in the Middle East and ways out of the crisis.

Deputy Head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Vershinin held talks with his Turkish counterpart Nuh Yilmaz during his trip to New York, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

As stated in the department, the diplomats discussed in detail the current situation in the Middle East. They also touched on collective efforts to find ways out of the crisis in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, the deputy heads of the foreign policy departments of Russia and Türkiye discussed the events in Syria, as well as issues of mutual interest.